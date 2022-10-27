CWI board candidate and incumbent Molly Lenty, center, speaks during a debate facilitated by the Nampa Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Nicole Bradshaw is on the left and Jan Zarr is at right.
Subscribe
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.