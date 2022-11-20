...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Speaker Scott Bedke talks with fellow lawmakers during a break for the House of Representatives at the Idaho State Capitol in 2021. Bedke's election to the lieutenant governor's post opened up a race for House speaker next session.
