Tony Prescott thanks Geoff Chally, a city of Boise firefighter, for his role in helping save his life. Chally and other first responders were recognized for their efforts with the Ada County/City Emergency Services System (ACCESS) award during a ceremony at Boise Fire Station 8 on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Ada County Deputy Chief Paramedic Shawn Rayne (left), shakes hands with Chris Wyatt, one of the county's paramedics recognized for his life-saving efforts with the Ada County/City Emergency Services System (ACCESS) award on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Three paramedics, three Boise firefighters, a dispatcher, and three bystanders received the award for saving Tony Prescott's life in July 2022.
Tony Prescott thanks Geoff Chally, a city of Boise firefighter, for his role in helping save his life. Chally and other first responders were recognized for their efforts with the Ada County/City Emergency Services System (ACCESS) award during a ceremony at Boise Fire Station 8 on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
PHOTO COURTESY OF RYAN LARRONDO
Ada County Deputy Chief Paramedic Shawn Rayne (left), shakes hands with Chris Wyatt, one of the county's paramedics recognized for his life-saving efforts with the Ada County/City Emergency Services System (ACCESS) award on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Three paramedics, three Boise firefighters, a dispatcher, and three bystanders received the award for saving Tony Prescott's life in July 2022.