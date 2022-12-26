...PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS FORMED FROM MERIDIAN WEST TOWARD
ONTARIO...
Patchy dense fog has formed over an area generally from Meridian
westward almost to Ontario, along and mainly north of I-84. This
is expected to continue for the next several hours, especially in
the Lower Treasure Valley. Conditions are being monitored to
determine if a dense fog advisory is warranted.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID. In Oregon, Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Homes in an area south of Lake Lowell use varying amounts of limited irrigation water for their lawns and fields. Canyon County Commissioners are considering a development in this area where multiple homeowners' wells have experienced dry spells.
The developer of a proposed multi home project south of Lake Lowell offered an amended plan to ease worries about water use, but area residents still expressed concerns about availability during a recent meeting.
The developer of a proposed multi home project south of Lake Lowell offered an amended plan to ease worries about water use, but area residents still expressed concerns about availability during a recent meeting.