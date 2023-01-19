...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches in mountains above
5000 feet MSL.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Idaho, and eastern Oregon.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Thursday. Snow will end from west to
east during the day, clearing the western Magic Valley and
Southern Twin Falls County zones last. Snow will end in Oregon
around noon PST.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Chantel Greene, founder and CEO of Xexus Greene energy LLC and current Nez Perce Gaming Commissioner, speaks Wednesday during an Idaho energy Freedom press conference at the Idaho state Capitol. she said her company works "to protect our resources, preserve them for future generations."
BRIAN MYRICK / IDAHO PRESS
Idaho energy Freedom chairman Peter Richardson speaks during a press conference Wednesday at the Idaho state Capitol.