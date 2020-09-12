Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling is seeking applications to fill a vacancy on the Nampa Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee according to a press release.
The individual appointed will complete a term of a recently vacated seat through March 18, 2022. Board meetings are held at Nampa City Hall on the second Thursday of the month at 4 p.m.
The purpose of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is to advise the city on matters regarding the development of the bicycle and pedestrian facility network throughout the Nampa Community. The committee also provides recommendations to the Mayor and Nampa City Council on policies, procedures or programs to implement the Nampa Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan and the Transportation Master Plan.
After being appointed by Mayor Kling and confirmed by the Nampa City Council, the appointee will begin serving immediately.
Applications are currently being accepted through October 9, 2020. Interested individuals are encouraged to download the application form at cityofnampa.us/serve and submit a letter of interest expressing reasons why they would like to serve via email to Chief of Staff Rick Hogaboam at hogaboamr@cityofnampa.us or deliver/mail to Nampa City Hall at 411 3rd Street South, Nampa, Idaho 83651.
For more information on the Nampa Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, visit the website: cityofnampa.us.