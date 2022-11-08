Election 2022 Idaho Governor

FILE - Idaho Gov. Brad Little declares victory in the gubernatorial primary during the Republican Party's primary election celebration, May 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Little is seeking reelection in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

 AP/Kyle Green, file

Just three minutes after the polls had closed in Idaho, the Associated Press has called the Idaho governor's race for incumbent Brad Little, reporting that he's won a second term.

Here's the AP story from reporter Keith Ridler:

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

