Jack and Dorothy Blessing
Happy 73rd wedding anniversary to Jack and Dorothy Blessing.
They were married on July 19, 1950 in Reno, Nevada.
The Blessings’ family said: “Our family would like to wish them a wonderful anniversary and many more years to come. Congratulations! Love, Your Family”
