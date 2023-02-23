Artist statement: “American Demagogues An Unbroken Succession” consists of 20 expressive brush drawings of individuals along with a biography focused on demagoguery. One person’s demagogue is another person’s hero. This project aims to make people aware that demagogues have always been in America, and many use the same tools to manipulate people. Most of the demagogues are focused with their hate. They have groups they persecute; Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Blacks, Gays, Communists, Irish, Chinese, and the wealthy. Many use demagoguery to feed their egos and accumulate wealth.
While this project deals with some nasty folks, the research was fascinating. There are familiar names and others that are not. When I completed the drawings and biographies, I understood the inquiry’s positive side. Working through demagogues spanning 270 years, I realized that these people and their influences, no matter how powerful at the time, are transitory. The times we live, with a barrage of demagoguery, will pass.—M. M.
Donald John Trump, 1946 -
Buffoon. Messiah. Narcissist. Champion of the People. Traitor.
"When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything."
Donald was born to Fred, whose parents were immigrants from Germany, and Mary Anne, a direct immigrant from Scotland (two of Donald's wives are also immigrants). His father was a very wealthy real estate developer in New York City who the Senate investigated for overestimating the value of his projects for personal gain — a technique Donald would use extensively in his career. Fred sent his troublesome son, Donald, to military boarding school at 13. In 1968, Donald graduated from college with a B.S. in Economics. He immediately began working for his father. Donald often says he got started with a loan of a million dollars from his father; the actual number was $60 million. He was a millionaire by the age of 8.
In the '80s, '90s, and 2000s, Trump ventured into hotel and casino developments, often with his father's help. He went bankrupt six times.
The tax-exempt Trump Foundation was set up in 1988 to collect funds to donate to a number of charities. Its money was used to evade taxes for Trump (in 2016, Trump paid $750 in Federal Income Tax), to support conservative organizations, to settle lawsuits against Trump, to support allies' political campaigns and his Presidential campaign, to purchase a $20,000 portrait of himself, and on and on. In 2019, New York dissolved the foundation and its funds were distributed to actual charities.
Trump gained renown or infamy in NYC, but he was not a household name nationally. That all changed with "The Apprentice," the NBC "reality" show that featured Trump as a chief executive with groveling contestants. It ran from 2004 to 2015, and an audience of about 9 million people watched every week. He then became a household name. Trump's political career would have never taken place without "The Apprentice."
When, in 2015, he ran for the Republican nomination for President, most politicians and media people considered it a joke. He won the nomination. Again, his outrageous behavior in his three debates with Hillary Clinton made it seem impossible he would be the next President of the United States. He was. Clinton won the popular vote, but Trump won the electoral college. The country and world were stunned. Protests broke out around the country, including the 500,000 person Women's March.
The first thing he tried to do as President was to dismantle all that Barack Obama had accomplished. Trump tried to demolish all environmental and climate change initiatives. He ordered deregulation wherever he could. He tried to abolish Obamacare. He opposed gun control. He tried to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico that wasted 5.6 billion dollars. He launched a trade war with China. He admired Vladimir Putin's authoritarian administration and praised him frequently, taking Putin's word over his military advisors. Trump took office at the height of the longest economic expansion in the country's history. With the Republican Senate, he secured enormous tax breaks for the rich and the corporate world. Trump doubled the county's debt to one trillion dollars. He appointed 226 federal judges, including three Supreme Court Justices, who could cause untold injustice.
He declared COVID no more dangerous than the common cold when it would come to kill over a million American people. He advocated absurd cures, such as injecting bleach. He refused to wear a mask and continued to downplay the pandemic. A huge number of lives were lost from his incompetence.
Trump's first impeachment arose from his trying to manipulate Ukraine's new President, Volodymyr Zelensky, to find dirt on Joe Biden and his son, withholding pledged military aid until they did. The House impeached him. The Republican Senate acquitted him.
In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden clearly won the election with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232, and 7 million more popular votes. With what came to be known as "The Big Lie," Trump fanatically claimed the election was stolen from him. He filed claims all across the nation, and 86 judges rejected his claims.
Jan. 6, 2021, was the date Congress was to certify the election results. Trump and his followers held a massive rally on the Capitol grounds. Speakers inflamed the crowd asking them if they were ready to shed their blood, then Trump said they had to take the country back and fight like hell. He then told them to march to the Capitol. Led by white supremacists and militias, the mob stormed the Capitol at 2:15. There were 140 police officers injured in the attack, and 10 deaths were caused. The Capitol suffered looting, desecration and damage. Terrified Congresspeople and staff went into hiding. The mob erected gallows on the lawn. After watching the chaos, destruction, police being beaten, and the panicked Congress for four hours on TV, Trump called off the attack.
Trump was tried for inciting the riot. Again, the House impeached him, and the Republican Senate acquitted him.
"The Big Lie" did not die and is still believed by millions of Americans. During his Presidency, Trump made 30,000 false or misleading statements.
Mark Wyatt McGinnis, Emeritus Professor of Art, Northern State University, Aberdeen, South Dakota, now resides in Boise. His interdisciplinary approach to art has included paintings, books, sculpture, printmaking, installation, video, performance, essays, and interviews. The research orientation of his work has led to series and projects of exploration and inquiry on a range of subjects including demagogues, neo-modernism, extinction of species, the Snake River basin, science and philosophy, literature of Asia, world religions, religious elders, economics, foreign policy, nuclear weaponry, American Indian history, and explorers of the “New World.” His projects have been featured in over 120 solo exhibitions and he has numerous publications. markwmcginnis@gmail.commarkwmcginnisart.com.