"Andrew Jackson," drawing with black acrylic on tissue-thin Chinese shuen paper. Andrew Jackson is the fifth in the series. You can find the previous entrants on the Boise Weekly website, boiseweekly.com.
Mark Wyatt McGinnis
Andrew Jackson was "ill-educated, ill-tempered, opinionated, suspicious, unbending, dictatorial, vindictive, and a fierce hater," writes Mark Wyatt McGinnis.
Artist statement: “American Demagogues An Unbroken Succession” consists of 20 expressive brush drawings of individuals along with a biography focused on demagoguery. One person’s demagogue is another person’s hero. This project aims to make people aware that demagogues have always been in America, and many use the same tools to manipulate people. Most of the demagogues are focused with their hate. They have groups they persecute; Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Blacks, Gays, Communists, Irish, Chinese, and the wealthy. Many use demagoguery to feed their egos and accumulate wealth.
While this project deals with some nasty folks, the research was fascinating. There are familiar names and others that are not. When I completed the drawings and biographies, I understood the inquiry’s positive side. Working through demagogues spanning 270 years, I realized that these people and their influences, no matter how powerful at the time, are transitory. The times we live, with a barrage of demagoguery, will pass.—M. M.
Andrew Jackson - 1767-1845
Vicious Bully. The Peoples Tribune. King Andrew I. War Hero. Mass Murder.
He was ill-educated, ill-tempered, opinionated, suspicious, unbending, dictatorial, vindictive, and a fierce hater.
Jackson’s father died before he was born, and his mother and her three boys lived with her sister. As a schoolboy, he was a mean bully but also a protector of weaker children. This was the kind of contradiction that would surface throughout his life.
With the outbreak of the Revolutionary War, Jackson's oldest brother enlisted in the militia and soon died. His mother encouraged Andrew and his brother, Robert, to assist the militia, and they became couriers. They were soon captured and put in servitude to British officers. Andrew refused to clean an officer's boots and was slashed with a saber across the hand and head. He and his brother were imprisoned, and they both caught smallpox and nearly starved to death. Their mother arranged the boys' release, and they walked the 40 miles home. Several days after their arrival, Robert died. Andrew was nursed back to health by his mother, who then volunteered as a nurse on a British prison ship where two of her nephews were confined. There she caught cholera and died. At 14, Andrew was an orphan with a seething hatred of the British.
Jackson worked various jobs to support himself and, at 18, studied with several lawyers and passed the bar two years later. He gained success quickly and, with the right connections, became Attorney General of Tennessee Territory. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and then to the Senate. He quit the Senate job after a year. He was then elected to the Tennessee Supreme Court and the Tennessee militia commander. He was now 35 years old. While all this was going on he also became a major landowner with a cotton plantation of 1,000 acres, farmed by 150 slaves. He had a volcanic temper and had been in numerous duels; the last one left a bullet lodged near his heart that could not be removed. He killed his opponent. His temper was furious throughout his life, and he often used it to control people.
In 1812, America declared war on Britain. In 1813 Jackson and his 2,500-man militia were called upon to put down an uprising by a warring faction of the Creek tribes called The Red Sticks, who had recently attacked a fort and killed 400 Indian and white men, women and children. Jackson's forces, with Cherokee and Lower Creek allies, won battle after battle and, in the final one, killed 800 people. After the battle, Jackson ordered a "scorched earth" policy and burned every Red Stick village they could find, killing men, women and children. After one massacre, a soldier brought him a 10-month-old Red Stick baby. Jackson sent the baby back to his plantation, where he and his wife raised him as their own child. When a peace treaty was signed with the Creek, Jackson forced them to cede 21 million acres of their land to the U.S.
His next military adventure was in New Orleans. He was ordered to take his militia and stop the British, who were planning a naval invasion. Jackson arrived in New Orleans, declared martial law, suspended legal rights, and took over the city. His army stood at about 5,000 men. The British landed 10,000. Amazingly, Jackson defeated them with minimal casualties compared to the British casualties of over 2,000. Jackson was a great American hero of the War of 1812.
Plantation slaves were escaping into Florida, and the Spanish were granting them freedom. Jackson and his militia were ordered to push back the Seminole tribes in north Florida and cut off the routes of fleeing slaves, but to not engage the Spanish. Jackson's forces defeated the Seminoles and went on to destroy the Spanish fortresses and take Florida. Spain sold Florida to the U.S.
In 1824 Jackson ran for president, he lost and claimed the election had been stolen from him. He ran again in 1828 and won by a landslide. He rapidly pushed through the Indian Removal Act that required all tribes of the Southern states to be removed to Indian Territory on the west side of the Mississippi River. Some tribes tried to fight removal in court, and the Cherokees won their case in the Supreme Court. Jackson ignored it. From 1831 to 1847 around 60,000 native people and their Black slaves were forced 800 miles to Indian Territory. At least 12,000 people died on the trip, most due to disease, exposure and starvation. The removals were horribly planned and executed, with officials and army officers stealing a good part of the money designated to care for the tribes. Jackson was undoubtedly aware of these horrors and did nothing or little to rectify them.
Jackson ruled in Washington with an iron fist. He often fired members of his cabinet and primarily listened to his unofficial "Kitchen Cabinet," who told him what he wanted to hear. He won a second term in which he expanded executive power and made policies that led to a four-year depression. When his term was done, he retired to his plantation. In 1845, he died of heart failure at the age of 78.
Mark Wyatt McGinnis, Emeritus Professor of Art, Northern State University, Aberdeen, South Dakota, now resides in Boise. His interdisciplinary approach to art has included paintings, books, sculpture, printmaking, installation, video, performance, essays, and interviews. The research orientation of his work has led to series and projects of exploration and inquiry on a range of subjects including demagogues, neo-modernism, extinction of species, the Snake River basin, science and philosophy, literature of Asia, world religions, religious elders, economics, foreign policy, nuclear weaponry, American Indian history, and explorers of the “New World.” His projects have been featured in over 120 solo exhibitions and he has numerous publications. markwmcginnis@gmail.com, markwmcginnisart.com.