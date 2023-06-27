Bikes. Beers. Community. These three words fittingly describe The Handlebar Boise, according to owner Ezra Jackson.
During a wide-ranging conversation, we discussed these ideas in relation to his nearly 6-year-old business. Boise’s love for these elements is well-documented, and The Handlebar Boise is quietly becoming a local institution.
Located on the south side of Main Street, between 15th and 16th, The Handlebar Boise’s current building has led many lives. Depending upon one’s age, interests, and time spent here in Boise, one might know the location as the Crazy Horse, JD’s & Friends, The Red Room, or even Terrapin Station. Jackson acknowledges the value and heritage of the former occupants and enjoys when guests point to where they were standing when they saw band XYZ play back in the day. Moving forward though, it’s The Handlebar Boise’s time to shine.
Over the course of the 2016-17 winter (snowpocalypse, anyone?), Jackson and some friends took the building to the studs and started over with a vision to create an open, relaxed space. In his formative years, Jackson had enjoyed post-ride, garage good times with friends and family. If creating a neighborhood bar with that warm, welcoming vibe was the goal, I vote mission accomplished!
Every element in the establishment seems thoughtful and on brand. The Handlebar’s logo is a stylized homage to Picasso’s found object sculpture, Bull’s Head, and the interior walls boast an assortment of variations on that theme in addition to rotating local art and black and white bike-related photography. Set upon reclaimed pallet wood walls, the sculptures read low-key, western cool. The handmade, reclaimed wood motif carries through the seating as well. A small patio juts off the south side into the alleyway and a roll-up door provides natural light and circulation. The lone digital screen resides behind the bar and displays the well-curated and ample beer, wine, cider, and cold-brew coffee options. Board games, dice, and playing cards are available for those seeking an activity AND conversation. Humans interacting with humans is strongly encouraged.
In addition to the aforementioned decor, The Handlebar Boise solidifies its everything-bike stance with an indoor parking rack and a pedal-powered crowler can seamer. The men’s restroom features a cable pull flushing mechanism for the urinal. Even the tap handles have repurposed bike chains wrapped around them. All of these little details speak to Jackson’s creative energy and fabrication skill, both of which are formidable given the nature of the Thursday Night Races.
Hanging throughout the bar are, in Jackson’s words, “bike-related contraptions.” These contraptions are former racing vehicles, each custom-built by Jackson from an idea and some hastily scribbled drawings. Rather than create a super-competitive and hostile race environment, Jackson seeks common ground and a level playing field amongst the different Boise-based biking subcultures. To that end, each contraption requires a slightly different skill set - I liken the Thursday night competitions as spiritual siblings to the Alley Cat Races, where speed alone doesn’t secure victory. As a result, race nights often field a diverse contestant pool, culminating in First Thursday Finals. Tonight’s (June 1st) bike-related contraption is named “Jack” - it operates via a well-timed up-down pumping motion using one or both hands. Check it out in person or on Instagram: @thehandlebarboise.
The whimsy and humor found in Thursday Night Races infuses The Handlebar Boise’s beer program as well. Jackson thinks beer should be fun — I agree. His own beer awakening story involves a popular Belgian white beer and a certain Mexican dark lager. As a former employee of the Old Chicago chain, Jackson treats beer as an exploration. He and his staff welcome the beer-curious with an ever-rotating, eclectic mix of draft and package options. Of note, don’t sleep on the packaged options as the straight fire often appears there. Also, on the digital draft board, the little keg listed next to the option shows how much of the beer remains using the classic green/yellow/red visual code. What sorcery is this? The board receives information from the POS (point-of-sale) system and updates accordingly. Of perhaps most interest, especially for those needing to buy the table a round for under $20 and still tip generously, take advantage of the Mystery Machine Beer Can Dispenser. For $3 per selection, it vends a random beer can - maybe an American Light Lager, maybe an award-winning (and dank) Northwestern-style IPA - you just don’t know until the can arrives. The combination of affordability and randomness scratches a welcome serendipitous itch, inviting a moment of discovery. And buying rounds equals making friends and building community.
As established previously, Thursday Night Races seek to break down arbitrary tribe-lines in Boise bike culture. No one cares if you ride Dry Creek daily, or to Lucky Peak, or just cruise around the neighborhood: participating in a ridiculous race now defines you. All are equal, all are welcome. The Handlebar Boise is an establishment that meets you where you are, but invites you to join them in some good-spirited antics. Events such as January’s Indoor Pump Track and February’s Beach Week promote joy in the cold, gray offseason. The Handlebar also hosts fundraisers for various bike-related causes around town.
The Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, or SWIMBA, is currently a featured non-profit partner. Expect more of the same in the bar’s upcoming seventh year as Jackson has more opportunity to work ON the business rather than IN the business due to staffing circumstances. When he’s not in the shop slinging beers or building contraptions, Jackson enjoys riding the greenbelt, touring the many breweries and wineries with his friends and family.
That’s Boise for you. Cheers!