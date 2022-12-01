Albert James Lightfield

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Funeral Service Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 North Cloverdale Road, Boise, Idaho. Viewing at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Dry Creek Cemetery, Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments