BOISE — More than seven weeks later than it expected, the Boise State football team was back on the practice field Saturday.
And it felt largely the same as any other first practice.
The Broncos, who found out roughly 36 hours earlier the Mountain West was starting a fall season Oct. 24, moved quickly to start fall camp. They practiced in helmets and followed a similar plan and structure as a typical first day.
“It was about like you'd expect a first practice to be, lots of energy and guys flying around and happy to be on the field,” associate head coach and tight ends coach Kent Riddle said. “It was awesome. It was great. To actually have it be a real practice was awesome.
“It was fun and you could see the guys fired up. They work year round to get to this point, so there was a lot of energy out there and it was a lot of fun.”
Back in July, Boise State was tabbed as the preseason pick to win the Mountain Division, but it's been nearly two months since there was any need to think about the Broncos and their chances this season.
With that in mind, here's a refresher on five key storylines surrounding Boise State now that it will have a season this fall:
New faces up front: The 100-year old saying in football that 'it all starts up front' will come into focus for the Broncos on both sides of the ball. Boise State lost all four starters along the defensive line from last season, including two in Curtis Weaver and David Moa. They are with NFL teams. Weaver is the Mountain West all-time sacks leader while Moa was a team captain and leader. The Broncos must also replace four of five starters on the offensive line, which includes two more who went on to the NFL in Ezra Cleveland and John Molchon. Both Cleveland (left tackle) and Molchon (left guard) were recently voted to Boise State's all-decade team, leaving the Broncos with big holes to fill on the left side of the offensive line. The only returning starter on the line is John Ojukwu, but he's moving from right tackle to left tackle to replace Cleveland.
Star power gone on defense: Boise State returns four of its top five tacklers from last season, but loses several key players on defense including Weaver, Moa, defensive end Chase Hatada, tackle Sonatane Lui and safeties Kekoa Nawahine and DeAndre Pierce. Replacing Nawahine and Pierce just got harder with news this week that safety Jordan Happle, a likely starter, elected instead to transfer. Redshirt junior Tyreque Jones and true sophomore JL Skinner now are the favorites to start. Replacing the defensive linemen will be a challenge as only tackle Scale Igiehon and STUD Demitri Washington have much experience.
Plenty of skill on offense: For all the concerns with the offensive line, Boise State appears to be in good shape at the skill positions. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier returns after an impressive true freshman season. He battled two different injuries and missed time late in the season, but should be one of the top Mountain West quarterbacks assuming he's healthy. Running back George Holani surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark as a true freshman and should be even better this season while Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas return at wide receiver. John Bates also is back to anchor the tight end position. The Broncos also have a number of intriguing young players at both wide receiver and tight end.
Changes to the offensive coaching staff: After three seasons with no changes to the offensive coaching staff, the group has a different look in 2020. Former record-setting wide receiver Matt Miller returns to his alma mater as wide receivers coach while former Boise State linebacker Winston Venable has his first full-time coaching gig as the new running backs coach. Eric Kiesau, who coached the wide receivers last year, takes over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He replaces Zak Hill, who left for similar roles at Arizona State. Lee Marks, the previous running backs coach, left to coach that group at Fresno State.
Special teams a mixed bag: Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year Avery Williams returns for his senior year to anchor the return game. He scored on two punt returns last season, and he also blocked two kicks. There's much more uncertainty at both the kicker and punter positions, where the Broncos surely will have a new kicker and might have a new punter. Graduate transfer Jonny Messina is the likely kicker after joining the team over the summer. Punter Joel Velazquez is back, but he struggled enough that redshirt freshman Gavin Wale — a rare scholarship specialist — should push him for the spot over the next month.