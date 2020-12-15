Recent events have led the Boise Metro Chamber to create a list of business owners’ rights in dealing with trespassers and protests, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The chamber put together a document titled “Your Business’s Legal Rights,” which gives business owners guidelines to follow to enforce masks, handle protests or trespassing, and communicate with customers.
“We are particularly concerned that private business owners are being threatened, harassed, and bullied for protecting their staff and customers during this difficult time, and have worked with our Board Members to produce this informational guide,” Metro Chamber President Bill Connors said in a statement.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.