Chris Sabala, manager and owner of Hornet Construction, is building homes in an attempt to bring affordable housing to Harris Ranch — one of the most expensive places to live in the Treasure Valley.
Sabala purchased the lot in the Golden Dawn Mobile Home Park, which is in the middle of the Harris Ranch development. *DESCRIBE THE HOMES* The Golden Dawn Mobile Home Park has single and double wide mobile homes, with a variety of homeowners and renters in the area.
Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 1 this year, the average new home closed for $1,472,750 in northeast Boise.
Sabala is selling the property he built on 3685 S Durham Way for $429,900.
“This is more of an experiment for me,” Sabala said on a phone call. “I've tried to acquire in there for years. And then this popped up and it was perfect because there was only a garage on it, the trailer had been removed.”
Sabala works with Matt Weston, manager and owner of Western Real Estate Services. Weston finds land opportunities for Sabala to acquire, develop and build on. They are currently looking at two other properties in the Harris Ranch area. According to Sabala, one of them is a tax deed sale and the other burned down last month, making both properties unoccupied. According to Weston, he and Sabala specifically look for places that are on their way out rather than displacing mobile home owners.
“What we're trying to do is take this high end area of northeast Boise, where the average new home sales 1.4 million, and then we're trying to reinvest and redevelop a spot there that needs it, it helps the community and it's such a smaller number at 430,000 than 1.4 million,” Weston said in a phone call.
The mobile home park has had two other homes go up for sale, according to Sabala, and they’re each about $300,000.