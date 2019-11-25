NEW YORK The Doobie Brothers have announced 23 additional dates for The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, including one at the Ford Idaho Center on Sept. 3.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, according to a press release.
The dates were added in response to overwhelming fan excitement following the band’s surprise announcement at Ryman Auditorium on November 18 that Michael McDonald will be joining the group for its North American tour. Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be touring together for the first time in nearly 25 years.
In addition to Boise, other dates include stops in Jacksonville, New Orleans, Memphis, Syracuse, Toronto, Toledo, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Kansas City, St. Paul, Fresno, Spokane, Albuquerque and more. Special guests, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will be supporting The Doobie Brothers on all tour dates. The tour is being presented by Live Nation.
Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.
Fans can expect to hear a wide range of the band’s hit songs, including “Listen To The Music,” “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “Long Train Running,” “Black Water,” “What A Fool Believes,” “China Grove,” “Minute By Minute,” “It Keeps You Runnin’,” “Jesus Is Just Alright With Me” and many more.
Tickets will be available at ictickets.com or in person at the IC Tickets box office starting Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.
Tickets $50.00 - $199.50