Here are renowned local companies with a national footprint. We're sure you've heard of them before:
ALBERTSONS
One of the United States' largest supermarket chains was founded in Boise.
Joe Albertson opened the first store in 1939 on the corner of 16th and State streets. Today, Idaho's largest company employs nearly 300,000 people and operates more than 2,000 stores in 34 states and Washington, D.C., according to its website.
Albertsons' growth has been boosted by its acquisition of numerous companies, including 74 Jewel Osco food-and-drug stores in 1992, 783 drug stores, 514 supermarkets and 288 combination stores from American Stores Company in 1999, and its $9.4 billion purchase of Safeway in 2015.
Albertsons' company banners also include Vons, ACME, Shaw's, and others.
And in addition to its retail stores, Albertsons operates 1,722 in-store pharmacies and 402 fuel stations.
In October, it was announced that Kroger, a fellow supermarket giant that owns Ralphs and Fred Meyer, among other brands, bid $20 billion to acquire Albertsons and position itself to compete with retail titans Walmart and Amazon. Senators in Washington and labor unions have raised concerns about the possible merger and how it may create a grocery monopoly and lead to higher prices for consumers.
THE J.R. SIMPLOT COMPANY
What began in a small farming community in south-central Idaho 100 years ago has burgeoned into an international innovator in food and agribusiness.
The family-owned J.R Simplot Company, which was conceived in 1923 and founded in 1929, now operates in more than 60 countries and employs more than 13,000 people. Headquartered in Boise, the business that was founded by 20-year-old John Richard Simplot near Declo "leads innovations in plant nutrition and food processing, researches new ways to feed animals and sustain ecosystems, and works with farmers and partners to help feed a growing global population," Simplot's website says.
Simplot's most famous achievements include producing millions of pounds of dehydrated onions and potatoes for military personnel during World War II, establishing itself, at one time, as McDonald's' exclusive supplier of frozen French fries, and developing the Innate potato, "the world’s first bioengineered potato with consumer traits such as reduced blackspot bruising and browning."
Simplot's Idaho operations include a potato processing plant in Caldwell, a fertilizer manufacturing center in Pocatello, a feedlot in Grand View, and a seed production subsidiary in Post Falls. The company also has major operations in Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina and China.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Micron has always been looking toward the future, even when it humbly began as a four-person company in the basement of a dental office in Boise.
Founded in the City of Trees in 1978, the semiconductor design company is now a worldwide industry leader in memory and storage solutions and the only U.S.-based memory manufacturer.
"Micron is helping the world make sense of data by delivering technology that is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all," the company says on its website. "We are the only company manufacturing today’s major memory and storage technologies: DRAM, NAND, and NOR technology."
Micron broke ground on its first fabrication site in 1980 in Boise and has since grown into a top-130 Fortune 500 company, with more than 50,000 patents, about 50,000 employees, locations throughout the United States, Asia and Europe, and a fiscal year 2022 revenue of $30.8 billion.
Late last summer, Micron announced plans to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new factory for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise.
A month later, the company announced plans to invest up to $100 billion in a semiconductor plant in upstate New York.
“Investments like the one Micron Technologies is making here in Boise will really help to get America ahead of where the global economy is going,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said on Sept. 12, 2022, when the company broke ground on the Boise expansion.
SCENTSY
Scentsy hasn't been established for long, but it's already gone international.
The fragrance company headquartered in Meridian has taken off since it was founded in 2003, with consultants available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Scentsy's products include scented wax, diffusers, oils, air purifiers, body products and cleaning products.
"We’re completely in love with delivering amazing fragrance experiences — and how it makes life better," the company says on its website. "From our flagship scented wax and wax warmers to building and nurturing an all-are-welcome family of Consultants who sell our products, we’re all about filling lives with fragrance!"
Scentsy operates under a multi-level marketing business model, meaning all products are sold directly to consumers via independent sales consultants, with no retail sales. Purchases can also be made online at scentsy.com.