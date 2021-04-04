The Messiah Lutheran Church in Nampa, which has been featuring a live Nativity scene for years, held a series of live Easter scenes for the first time on Holy Saturday.
“Everybody’s been cooped up for a year because of COVID; people are eager to get out again,” said Jenny Wockenfuss, preschool teacher at the church. “It was an idea I came up with,” she said.
The all-volunteer cast of biblical characters in period costumes acted out eight scenes around the Easter story of Jesus rising from the dead, including the Palm Sunday hosanna scene, angels at the tomb and disciples who heard and saw the miracles.
“They all were witnesses and talked about what they saw,” Wockenfuss said.
Families who attended the free outdoors event were encouraged to socially distance while locating the different scenes which were indicated on a map, finding Easter eggs filled with candy along the way. In addition, a trivia game was included on the back of the map to add to the experience.
Everything was packaged and planned for safety, said Wockenfuss, who added that families were sent off “in family bubbles” and signs were posted to remind everyone there to practice social distancing.
The future possibility of the event recurring hinged on its success, she said.
“If this is successful, we will definitely consider doing it again next year.”