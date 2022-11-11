Operation Homefront has provided more than 140,000 meals to military and veteran families, housed 700 families in permanent homes and given $33 million in relief to more than 40,000 requests. Here, Dana Zini passes out bags of non-perishable food items at an event in Southern California.
The holidays can be a difficult time for military families, especially if they have a loved one deployed.
Here are some programs that can help support military families during the holiday season.
FAMILY CENTER SUPPORT
The family centers at many military installations offer assistance during the holidays, including taking in donations for families in need. Reach out to the family readiness group, chaplain or Morale, Welfare and Recreation Office at your local military installation to see how you can help.
PAY AWAY THE LAYAWAY
This group surprises families by paying off their layaway balances that include gifts, clothes and other necessities for their children. They select both civilian and military families across the country and pay off their balances to help make the holidays a little easier.
OPERATION HELP A HERO: OPERATION CHRISTMAS SPIRIT
This group supports military families, single servicemembers and unit morale events during the holiday season. You can adopt a family, host an angel tree, collect gift cards, donate online at operationhelpahero.org, host a toy drive and more.
SPIRIT OF
SHARING
Spirit of Sharing is a southern California group dedicated to helping military families during the holiday season. Traditionally, the group focuses on families with children and families that have been or are being deployed abroad. Each family gets groceries and gifts, including clothing, educational materials and toys. Throughout the year, the group also provides emergency assistance for families. Learn how you can help spread the joy at spiritofsharing.org/how-to-help.
OPERATION HOMEFRONT
This group helps military families thrive, not just get by. It provides financial and housing assistance, caregiver support services, and family services. It says that 88% of its expenditures go directly towards delivering programs and services to military families. It’s provided more than 140,000 meals to military and veteran families, housed 700 families in permanent homes and given $33 million in relief to more than 40,000 requests. It hosts holiday meals for military families as well as a holiday toy drive that’s helped more than 200,000 military children. You can help collect or distribute toys in your area; visit operationhomefront.org/holiday-toy-drive to learn more.