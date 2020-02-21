Alexis Gardiner picked a fine time to make her first basket of the State 1A Division I Tournament Friday.
Gardiner made a layup with 16 seconds left to lift the Raft River Trojans past the Liberty Charter Patriots 43-41 in a loser-out game at Columbia High School.
The game was tight throughout.
Madison Hodnett led Liberty Charter (16-10) with 18 points, 23 rebounds and nine blocked shots.
Braylee Heaton led Raft River with 13 points and eight steals.
PRAIRIE 47, GRACE 42: The Pirates rallied in the fourth quarter to advance to the state title game.
The Pirates outscored the Grizzlies 16-6 in the final period.
Madison Shears led Prairie (19-4) with 20 points.
Breanna Hill led Grace (19-4) with 12 points.