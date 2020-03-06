These Archers are pretty good shots — and avengers.
Ambrose knocked off the No. 2-ranked Potlatch Loggers 39-37 in overtime Friday and will play for the State 1A Division I championship.
The Archers (23-2) will take on Grace (16-10) in the state final showdown this morning at the Ford Idaho Center. Tipoff is at 11:30.
Ambrose avenged a 57-44 loss to Potlatch this season.
The Archers shot out to a 24-9 lead by halftime, but the Loggers cut into that margin quickly in the third quarter.
Potlatch outscored Ambrose 15-3 in the third period, and followed it up 13-10 in the fourth to force overtime.
Paul Yenor led Ambrose with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Josh Johnson added 10 points.
Braden Hadaller led Potlatch with 13 points and five assists.
GRACE 57, LAPWAI 48: The Grizzlies upset the No. 1-ranked Wildcats.
The Wildcats opened a 23-13 lead by halftime.
Gage Stoddard was big for Grace, scoring a game-high 30 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ivor Gibbs added 12 oints and 10 rebounds.
Titus Yearout led Lapwai (21-4) with 22 points.