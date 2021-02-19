MIDDLETON — Parma coach Michael Calkins was looking for no consolation.
Nearly a year to the day Calkins had seen the Timberlake Tigers jump on his Panthers squad early and run away from their 3A state semifinal 66-35.
Friday was much different, as the defending state champion Tigers toiled to a 40-30 victory over Calkins’ Panthers.
“We didn’t even bring up last year’s game. We just wanted to come out aggressively and play our game,’’ said Calkins, whose 17-5 team takes on Filer in a third-place game at noon today at Middleton High. “We wanted to come out and play aggressive defense; get in their face defense, which we didn’t do last year.’’
The 22-2 Tigers go for their second straight title today against Sugar-Salem at the Idaho Center at 2 pm. Timberlake’s only two losses this season were one-digit deficits to 5A top-ranked Coeur d’Alene.
“No, Parma is a good team. They are well coached and our girls knew we’d be in a game,’’ Tigers coach Matt Miller said to if his team may have overlooked the Panthers after last year’s blowout. “We knew it would be a battle and it was.’’
Unlike a year ago when they trailed 18-4 after one period, the Panthers hung in early, trailing 7-5 after eight minutes and 25-16 at intermission despite nine turnovers and 28% shooting (7 of 25). It was the Parma defense and senior Grace Jackson who kept her mates in it, finishing with 13 points prior to intermission while battling Timberlake standout, the 5-foot-11 Jessen.
“Jackson is a great player. She really hurt us, particularly in the first half,’’ Miller said of the Parma senior, who had 13 of her 16 points before half.
“I love that girl; four-year starter and she really stepped up for us this year,’’ Calkins said. “She has been a true leader for us.’’
Calkins knew to battle the Tigers, putting clamps on Jessen and point guard Taryn Soumas who set the table for the Tigers. The 5-foot-11 Jessen leads Timberlake in nearly every category. The senior, who had 28 points last year against the Panthers, finished with 13 points and nine rebounds while Soumas had 14 points after drilling Parma for 16 last year.
“We knew we had to try and force the ball away from those two. They’re just so good, they still managed to do it,’’ Calkins said.
Neither offense could get any momentum after half, Timberlake leading 33-24 after three periods before a brief Panthers run got them within 38-30 with 4:15 remaining. Things could have got even more interesting but Austyn Harris’ drive was overruled with a charge call with 3:36 left and Parma was held scoreless from there out.
“This was like last night’s game in a lot of ways,’’ Calkins said of Parma’s opener over Snake River. “Our offense was off again. All the credit goes to our defense. I am very proud of the way we played defensively; up-in-your-face physical defense.
“I’m very proud of these girls. Their effort was something."