BONNERS FERRY BADGERS
Record: 21-1
State seed: #1; District 1 champ
Coach: Nathan Williams, third season
Players to watch: G Ridge Willams, sr.; G Braeden Blackmore, sr.; G Asher Williams, so.
Notes: At state for the third straight year. … Lost to Homedale in consolation finals last year after going 0-2 in 2021 in its first trip since 2008. … Won the Intermountain League — its first league title since sharing the title in 2007 — then swept Timberlake in a best-of-3 series at districts in a matchup of the only two basketball-playing schools in the IML. … Ranked second in final media poll. … Never won a state title or played in a championship game.
BUHL INDIANS
Record: 9-14
State seed: #8; District 4 champ
Coach: Dan Winn, 13th season
Players to watch: G Kyler Kelly, jr.; C Kaden Hunsaker sr.; G Dominic Robles Pierce, jr.
Notes: At state for first time since 2016, when it took home the third-place trophy. … Won five of its last six games. … Started 1-9. … Unranked in final state media poll. … 4-4 vs. 3A state qualifiers. … Won three state titles (2014, 1979, 1975). … Last made the finals in 2015.
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
Record: 14-10
State seed: #6; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Mark Van Weerdhuizen, fifth season
Players to watch: G/SG Eddie Rodriguez, sr.; F Tyler Capps, sr.; G Luke Barinaga, sr.
Notes: At state for sixth year in a row and 19th time in 21 seasons. … Went two-and-out last year. … Unranked in final state media poll. … 1-4 vs. 3A state qualifiers. … Started 2-6 before winning 12 of final 16 games. … Rodriguez (14.3 ppg) leads the team in scoring, but Capps (10.6 ppg, 5.6 rebounds) and Barinaga (9.2 ppg) provide balance. … Six players average five or more points per game. … Won five state titles (2018, 2012, 2011, 2008, 1980). … Reached the finals nine times, the last in 2019. … Last won a trophy when it finished third in 2020.
HOMEDALE TROJANS
Record: 15-7
State seed: #5; District 3 champ
Coach: Cam Long, fourth season
Players to watch: W Jaxon Dines, sr.; G Mason Strong, sr.; P Trenton Fisher, sr.
Notes: Won state consolation champ last year after losing in double overtime in first round. … Back-to-back trips to state. … Won 12 of its last 13 games. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Toughest defense among 3A state qualifiers (45.4 ppg), and third overall in 3A. … 4-1 vs. 3A state qualifiers. … Dines (17.2 ppg, 2.1 assists, 2.3 steals) made the All-Idaho first team last year, and Strong (8.7 ppg) made the second team. … Won its only state title in 1969. … Reached the finals four times, the last in 2014.
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS
Record: 9-14
State seed: #7; District 4 runner-up
Coach: Daren Garey, ninth season
Players to watch: F Grayden Devries, sr.; G Jakob Cummins, jr.; F Kasen Hammond, jr.
Notes: Defending state champ. … At state for the sixth straight year. … Won a trophy in all previous five trips to state. … Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference regular-season champ. … Lost twice to first-round opponent Sugar-Salem. … 2-8 vs. 3A state tournament qualifiers. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Won two state titles (2022, 1952).
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 17-6
State seed: #4; District 5 champ
Coach: Robert Coombs, 30th season
Players to watch: F Marcus Coombs, so.; G Luke Higginson, jr.
Notes: At state for the eighth straight year and 17th time in the past 18 seasons. … No. 3 in final state media poll. … Won four of last five. … Haven’t allowed 60-plus points since early January. … Trying to build on their semifinal appearance last season.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 20-3
State seed: #2; District 6 champ
Coach: Shawn Freeman, 10th season
Players to watch: G Koy Sanderson, sr.; F Zac Dougherty, sr.; G Christian Gordon, sr.
Notes: Finished No. 1 in the final state media poll. ... Enters state on an 11-game win streak, including three straight wins over district foe Teton, which also qualified for the state tournament. ... Won seven state titles (1962, 1973, 1993, 1994, 2017, 2019, 2020), but did not make the tournament in 2021 and went 0-2 at last year's state tournament. ... Fifth-toughest defense in 5A (49.4 ppg).
TETON TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 21-6
State seed: #3; Play-in winner
Coach: Rob Heuseveldt, seventh season
Players to watch: G Jarom Heuseveldt, sr.; F Tyson Brown, jr.; F Brody Hess, sr.
Notes: Returned to the state tournament for the first time in 21 years in 2021, missed out last season. … Defeated McCall-Donnelly in a play-in game to advance to state this season. ... Was fourth in the final state media poll. ... Heuseveldt leads the team in scoring, followed by Tyson Brown. ... Brown also leads the team in rebounding, with Davis Wood and Heuseveldt right behind. ... Won seven state titles, the last in 1997 as a 2A program.