Gem County ended the year with 326 total home sales, 21.4% fewer than in 2021, and the lowest level since 2019. Of those, 240 were existing sales while 86 were new construction. Higher mortgage interest rates, combined with the swift home price appreciation in the last several years have lessened demand for housing and impacted buyers’ purchasing power and ability to afford increased monthly payments.

The overall median sales price for the county in 2022 reached $474,950, up 25.0% from 2021. When looking at prices by segment, the median sales price for existing homes was $414,950 year-to-date, a 9.2% increase year-over-year. For new homes, the year-to-date median sales price came in at $557,400, a 44.7% increase compared to 2021. New homes typically sell at higher price points, due to increased costs of land, labor, and construction materials.

