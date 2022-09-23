Backyarding
Over the last couple of years, we’ve had a lot of practice backyarding. This is the act of doing indoor things – think dining, working, entertaining, exercising and even vacationing – outdoors, like in our own backyards. According to the TurfMutt Foundation, which advocates for the care and use of all green space, many Americans have taken their backyarding practices up a notch.

“We really appreciate their time outdoors – not only in the great expanses of nature, but also in their own backyards,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI). “If you’re doing things like planting for pollinators, getting outside no matter the weather, and putting the right plant in the right place, pat yourself on the back. You’re a master backyarder.”

