More than half of local job service offices to close

  • Updated

BOISE — More than half of Idaho’s local job service offices will close by September, the Idaho Department of Labor announced on Monday, as the department launches a “new service model” that will shrink the number of local offices from 25 to 11 statewide.

Parents of girl who died in foster care sue Idaho officials

  • By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
  • Updated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The parents of a child who died while in foster care have filed a lawsuit claiming officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the foster family and others failed to adequately care for the 6-year-old girl who had a serious medical condition.

Lawsuit seeks to stop juniper-removal project in Idaho

  • By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
  • Updated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups have sued the U.S. Forest Service, claiming a plan to improve wildlife habitat in eastern Idaho would remove hundreds of trees and shrubs while taking an illegal shortcut around environmental laws.

Police staffing increased in presence of Oregon senator

  • By ANDREW SELSKY Associated Press
  • Updated

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker who threatened the Senate president and Oregon State Police on the eve of a revolt by GOP senators over a climate-change bill must give notice before coming to the Capitol, where state troopers will beef up their presence, a Senate committee decided Monday.

Tri-City slips past Boise, 2-1

A night after scoring 14 runs, the Boise Hawks managed just one in a 2-1 setback to the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils on Saturday in a Northwest League game.

Idaho 3%ers file to intervene in Malheur refuge standoff appeal

  • Posted by Betsy
  • Updated

The "Real 3%ers of Idaho" have filed for "friend of the court" status to intervene in support of an appeal by four Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupiers challenging their misdemeanor convictions, the Oregonian reports today. The group asked the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to consider allowing it to file a friend-of-the-court brief in support of refuge occupiers Jake Ryan, Jason Patrick, Duane Ehmer and Daryl William Thorn... Read more

Pet talk: Detecting the subtle signs of pain

The first step in caring for a sick or injured animal is being able to recognize the signs of pain that indicate something is wrong. Acute pain tends to be easier to identify, but chronic pain can have a variety of less-noticeable symptoms.

Criminal Justice

This series of articles depicts the reality of criminal justice in Idaho. 

Getting There from Here

A collection of articles from the Idaho Press-Tribune regarding public transit and traffic in the Treasure Valley.