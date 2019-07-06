BOISE — The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial and its nearby office space would be affected by the city’s ambitious vision for a new main library.
BOISE — More than half of Idaho’s local job service offices will close by September, the Idaho Department of Labor announced on Monday, as the department launches a “new service model” that will shrink the number of local offices from 25 to 11 statewide.
A Washington man is facing a felony charge after police say he brandished a stolen gun during a fight in downtown Boise last week.
CALDWELL — A Nampa man who murdered his parents and left them in a shed to rot nearly two years ago will serve the rest of his life in prison.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials have approved Idaho's request to make changes to its hazardous waste program to bring it in line with federal regulations.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The parents of a child who died while in foster care have filed a lawsuit claiming officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the foster family and others failed to adequately care for the 6-year-old girl who had a serious medical condition.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups have sued the U.S. Forest Service, claiming a plan to improve wildlife habitat in eastern Idaho would remove hundreds of trees and shrubs while taking an illegal shortcut around environmental laws.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman and two children have died in an early morning house fire in Idaho.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker who threatened the Senate president and Oregon State Police on the eve of a revolt by GOP senators over a climate-change bill must give notice before coming to the Capitol, where state troopers will beef up their presence, a Senate committee decided Monday.
Support Quality Local Journalism
Local news worth holdingBecome a member today for only $15/month and get your news any way you want it!
Now covering and delivering in Ada County!
Neil Graham is leaving the Idaho Steelheads, but is still staying in the family.
Boise State junior Lauren Sale opens the 2019 Pacific Games as a member of the Samoa National Swimming Team.
A night after scoring 14 runs, the Boise Hawks managed just one in a 2-1 setback to the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils on Saturday in a Northwest League game.
College of Idaho men’s basketball coach Colby Blaine has announced the signing of six student-athletes to Cascade Conference Letters of Intent for the upcoming 2019-20 season.
”Then and Now” is a new series that focuses on former Treasure Valley high school athletes and where they’re at now.
The Idaho Press is counting down the top 20 questions facing the Boise State football team heading into the 2019 season. The next entry in our series is question No. 13: What should be expected from the defensive line?
The "Real 3%ers of Idaho" have filed for "friend of the court" status to intervene in support of an appeal by four Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupiers challenging their misdemeanor convictions, the Oregonian reports today. The group asked the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to consider allowing it to file a friend-of-the-court brief in support of refuge occupiers Jake Ryan, Jason Patrick, Duane Ehmer and Daryl William Thorn... Read more
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will investigate an open meeting law complaint filed … Read more
More than half of Idaho’s local job service offices will close by September, the Idaho Depar… Read more
Hundreds of people across the Treasure Valley are searching for affordable housing, writes I… Read more
The first step in caring for a sick or injured animal is being able to recognize the signs of pain that indicate something is wrong. Acute pain tends to be easier to identify, but chronic pain can have a variety of less-noticeable symptoms.
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary fr… Read more
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary fr… Read more
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary fr… Read more
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary fr… Read more
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
In this series we will be exploring the topic of domestic violence, which affects one in four women in the Treasure Valley.
A collection of articles from the Idaho Press-Tribune regarding public transit and traffic in the Treasure Valley.
A series of articles about the homeless situation in Canyon County.